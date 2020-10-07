Jay Cutler Praises Ex Kristin Cavallari as She Launches Her New Cookbook

They may be split up, but it seems Jay Cutler still appreciates estranged wife Kristin Cavallari's cooking!
On his Instagram story, the former NFL player complimented Kristin's latest cookbook. Titled True Comfort, the book—which hit shelves Sept. 29—boasts over 100 recipes that are free of gluten and refined sugar.
"I got mine for free but it is worth the price," Jay wrote over a pic of the book. "Well done @kristincavallari."
Though Kristin didn't address Jay's post directly, she did share how excited she was to see people reading her cookbook.
"I LOVE seeing everyone's food pics from #TrueComfort !!," the Very Cavallari star wrote on Oct. 6. "Thanks for tagging me, keep it going! Glad you guys are loving!!!!"
Kristin and Jay married in 2013. The couple, who share three children, announced they were planning to divorce in April, after over a decade together.
"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," Kristin wrote in a statement on Instagram. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
While Kristin and Jay may be committed to co-parenting their kids and supporting one another in their creative endeavors, Kristin recently shared that she's ready to give up Jay's last name.
"Technically I'm still Cutler," the Uncommon James founder explained in a recent interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest. "[I'm] working on that, but I'm literally going to take a note right now to change it."
Whether Kristin's a Cavallari or a Cutler, it seems like Jay is still in her corner...especially when there's food involved.