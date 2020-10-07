Jennifer LopezPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

UGG & Zappos Launch an Inclusive Boot Line

Shop these fall-ready boots for men, women and children in the disabled community!

By Carolin Lehmann 07 Oct, 2020 9:21 PMTags
E-comm: Ugg & Zappos Launch Inclusive Fashionable Footwear

Everyone deserves to enjoy the pillow-soft comfort of a pair of UGG boots, but for the disabled community, these boots can sometimes be difficult to slip on. Enter: UGG's new collaboration with Zappos called UGG Universal, making zippered boots for men, women and children. This collab is part of Zappos' Adaptive line, which offers fashion products with unique features for the disabled.

"To bring this collection to life, we worked side-by-side hosting focus groups with a diverse group of people with disabilities to receive first-hand feedback," said Dana Zumbo, the business development manager at Zappos Adaptive. "We're humbled by the experience of getting to play a part in the UGG brand's first-ever universal design."

Below, shop these awesome new arrivals.

A Win-Win! With Bookshop You Can Support Local Bookstores While Still Shopping Online

UGG Neumel Dual Zip Boot

These men's boots have oversized double zippers, rear pull tabs and toggle-adjusted stretch laces so they're easy to slip on. Shop them in three colors. 

$130
Zappos

UGG Classic Short Dual Zip Boot

These classic women's boots have oversized double zippers and a rear pull tab. Buy them in two colors.

$170
Zappos

UGG Kids Classic Dual Zip Boot

These classic boots come in toddler, little kid and big kid sizes, as well as in two colors. 

$130
Zappos

