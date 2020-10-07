Taylor Swift, Chris Evans and More A-Listers Break Down Why They're Voting

Election Day 2020 is right around the corner, and Chris Evans, Taylor Swift and more stars are ready to cast their votes.

Ahead of the Nov. 3 voting deadline, the A-listers are telling V Magazine why it's important than ever to participate in this election, whether it be local or nationwide.

For model Bella Hadid, she's speaking out about this important issue, because she wants everyone to know that their actions and ballots matter. She says, "Every vote really does count, and will contribute to seeing the outcome that you want to see in this next election."

And T. Swift says she's voting with the hope that the nation can start the "healing process" following years of racial injustices and political unrest. The artist states, "The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them."

This idea of unity and equality is voiced by all of the stars, including Olympian Megan Rapinoe, Janelle Monáe, Jennifer Lawrence and many more.