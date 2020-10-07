Do Good and Feel Great in Madewell's New Recycled Cashmere

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As part of Madewell's overall efforts to offer more sustainable fashion, the brand just dropped a new line of cozy sweaters made of recycled cashmere!
Just in time for sweater season, the brand's Recycled Cashmere line offers a variety of pieces that are as warm and soft as conventional cashmere, but with less environmental impact. Madewell's recycled cashmere features 70% globally-sourced certified recycled cashmere, woven with 30% responsibly-sourced wool for durability. And come November 17th, Madewell will be the first U.S. retailer to offer Good Cashmere Standard certified products, focused on transparency and traceability to improve the welfare of cashmere goats and the lives of farmers.
Whether you need a cozy turtleneck to get you through the chilliest of winter days, or a throw-on-and-go cardigan that's destined to become your new favorite, Madewell's new Recycled Cashmere line has what you're looking for. Shop our picks below!
Madewell Recycled Cashmere Ribbed Mockneck Pullover Sweater
Superlush recycled cashmere meets merino wool yarn in this soft ribbed mockneck sweater, with a relaxed silhouette in case you want to slip a tank or tee on underneath. It also has a little bit of a crop to it, but not so much that you can't tuck it into high-rise jeans. Just make sure you hand wash it to keep it looking good as new.
Madewell Donegal Recycled Cashmere Ribbed Mockneck Pullover Sweater
This relaxed-cut mockneck pullover features the same cashmere-and-wool combo, but in a different colorway: choose your fave between black or blue. It's also slightly cropped, but has an easy, loose shape to it. It's perfect for cozying up into whether you pair it with leggings and boots, or throw it on over your favorite dress for an upscale look.
Madewell Recycled Cashmere Ribbed Henley Sweater
Comfy and boxy with wide, straight sleeves, this soft ribbed henley sweater is a cozy dream come true, especially when you pair it with the matching joggers. But even on its own, it's a wardrobe-must have, made of the same blend of 70% recycled cashmere and 30% merino wool. Yes, you have to hand-wash it too, but it's worth it for this kind of comfort.
Madewell Recycled Cashmere Turtleneck Tunic Sweater
Fall couldn't be fall without luxurious turtleneck sweaters to disappear into, and luckily, this one is up to the task. It's super soft, of course, with a tunic-length fit, so it'll look great with leggings or skinny jeans. And the foldover turtleneck gives you all the cozy comfort you need to get through the chillier months of the year. Heads up: this one's only available online.
Madewell Recycled Cashmere Ex-Boyfriend Cardigan Sweater
Another website exclusive, this soft cardigan sweater was made with a boxier fit to throw over any long or short-sleeved top you want to pair it with, but it also has a high v-neck in case you want to wear it solo. Also included in its signature styling? A teeny pocket made for you to hide a lip balm in. They really did think of everything with this one.
