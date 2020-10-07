Jurassic World: Dominion Halts Production After Positive Coronavirus Tests

Just one day after announcing its new release date, the Jurassic World: Dominion crew has paused filming on the dinosaur blockbuster. Director Colin Trevorrow tweeted that a "few" members of the team tested positive for the coronavirus.

Although they all "tested negative shortly after," Trevorrow explained on Wednesday, Oct. 7, "due to our safety protocols we're going to pause for two weeks. Back soon."

The halt comes a day after the Universal Pictures film pushed back its release date from summer 2021 to June 10, 2022. It's unlikely the on-set coronavirus cases affected the decision, given that Trevorrow said he "woke up to the news" of the tests on Wednesday. It remains unclear who tested positive.

Star Bryce Dallas Howard praised Trevorrow for valuing their safety. "So grateful to @colin.trevorrow and the entire Jurassic family for prioritizing health and safety above all else" she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "Looking forward to finishing this up strong — I've never been more excited for a movie in my life."

Their social media posts featured a dino in a blue face mask to drive the point home.