Netflix's 2020 Holiday Schedule Is Here: See the Complete Lineup

‘Tis the season to be jolly—and enjoy even more Netflix.
On Wednesday Oct. 7, the streaming service delivered a present to pop culture fans when they announced their 2020 holiday schedule that kicks off in a matter of weeks.
Whether you're looking to watch a joyful musical comedy or savor a delicious sugar fix, Netflix is going to have fans across the country covered.
And with special projects from the casts of both The Great British Baking Show and Sugar Rush, it may be time to pull out the reminder binder, clear your schedules and plan your viewing agenda ASAP.
Plus, it wouldn't be a holiday celebration without Dolly Parton. Shortly after releasing A Holly Dolly Christmas album, the singer along with Netflix announced Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square that will feature 14 original songs from the country singer.
But enough of the teases! It's time to open up the calendar and see the complete schedule for yourself. Keep scrolling below for a complete guide to the holiday movies, shows and specials coming to Netflix in the weeks and months to come.
Oct. 28
Holidate
Nov. 1
A New York Christmas Wedding
Christmas Break-in
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Nov. 4
A Christmas Catch Christmas With A Prince
Nov. 5
Operation Christmas Drop
Nov. 10
Dash & Lily
Nov. 13
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Nov. 15
A Very Country Christmas
Hometown Holiday
Nov. 18
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Nov. 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Nov. 20
Alien Xmas
Nov. 22
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Nov. 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
Nov. 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Nov. 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2
Nov. 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Nov. 30
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
December
Home For Christmas: Season 2
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Dec. 1
Angela's Christmas Wish
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
Dec. 3
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem
Dec. 4
Captain Underpants Mega Blisssmas
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3
Dec. 5
Mighty Express: A Merry Christmas
Dec. 8
Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers
Dec. 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
Dec. 11
A Trash Truck Christmas
Happy holidays from Netflix!