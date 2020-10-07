Get the (Ice Cream) Scoop on Taye Diggs Latest Children's Book

Taye's latest tale.

Taye Diggs isn't just an actor and singer—he's also a children's book author! His latest project, The Festival of Creatures, is the result of a collaboration with Baskin-Robbins, so when he stopped by Daily Pop on Wednesday, Oct. 7 to talk all about it, he of course had to supply co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner with some ice cream.

The E! duo dined on sweet treats from Baskin-Robbin's Creature Creations lineup, which models flavors after three whimsical characters—the Unicorn, Mermaid and Monster—all of which Taye brought to life in his new book.

"I'm very excited about this! I teamed up with one of my partners and great friends Shannon Stoeke," Taye said on Daily Pop, explaining that The Festival of Creatures is more than just a fun children's book as it explores meaningful topics like "diversity, acceptance and anti-bullying."

"And it just seemed to be on brand with what I stand for and what's kind of needed today," he added.