Meghan King Edmonds Reveals Her Son Hart Has Been Diagnosed With Cerebral Palsy

Meghan King Edmonds has announced her 2-year-old son Hart Edmonds has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

In an Oct. 6 blog post, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum wrote in detail about the journey she's gone through with the child's health since he was born.

"All the doctors and therapists told me I was just being an overly cautious mother. I thought I was losing my mind, but I insisted upon an MRI," she wrote. "That MRI confirmed a diagnosis of Periventricular Leukomalacia or PVL which is brain death caused by lack of oxygen. This is often a precursor diagnosis to Cerebral Palsy."

Hart is one of the three children the former RHOC cast member has with estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

Meghan also added that she spoke to doctors in Chile, Panama and Egypt, spending "6 weeks in Los Angeles with Hart doing intensive therapy," and another "4 weeks in New Orleans going into an oxygen chamber with him every day."

"I wanted to tell you all of this before I tell you this: yesterday Hart was diagnosed with Hypotonic Cerebral Palsy," the mother of three revealed. "I was expecting this diagnosis. Even though he's the same kid I expected it to hit me hard. But it didn't. It didn't hit me hard at all. In fact I felt relieved."