Rebel Wilson Cheekily Reveals She and Boyfriend Jacob Busch "Do a Lot of Exercise Together"

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to share some inside scoop on her new romance with businessman Jacob Busch. Scroll on for more relationship details.

It seems as though Rebel Wilson's "Year of Health" includes a lot of exercise with her boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The Pitch Perfect star gave fans the inside scoop on her relationship with the Napp's Dairy Free Ice Cream founder. In a new Instagram photo, Rebel and Jacob don matching sunglasses while posing for a selfie in front of the water.

Alongside a cheeky wink emoji, the 40-yer-old star captioned the picture, "We do a lot of exercise together."

When Jacob commented on the post with a heart and strong emoji, Rebel replied with a kiss. Killing Eve star Jodie Comer also commented on the couple's photo with a "hell to the yes."

Rebel and Jacob, who hails from the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty, first sparked romance rumors in late September during a trip to Monaco. In a photo posted to Instagram on Sept. 24, Rebel could be seen getting cozy with the businessman before embarking on a helicopter ride with Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale.

Then, later that same day, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health, with Rebel taking to social media to post photos from the event.

"So happy to have raised over 1 million euros for the auction lot I helped with at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health for HRH Prince Albert II's foundation that does such great environmental work especially with our oceans - removing micro plastics and regenerating coral reefs," she wrote. "Ps I really wanna spend a week on Serenity the gorgeous super yacht that was generously auctioned off!"

Prior to his romance with Rebel, Jacob was in a relationship with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof.

