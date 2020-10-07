Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland is expecting!

The "Coffee" singer surprised Instagram followers with a special announcement on Oct. 7. Kelly revealed her baby bump on the November cover of Women's Health magazine.

"SURPRISE!!" she captioned the post. "My @womenshealthmag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!"

This will be the second child for the former Destiny's Child member and husband Tim Weatherspoon. Their son, Titan Weatherspoon, is six years old.

"We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened," Kelly shared in Women's Health. "And we were just like, ‘Let's see what happens.'" The singer also spoke about not wanting to announce "joyful news" to the public with the world being in turmoil. As noted in her cover story, Kelly was even hesitant to sit for the interview.

"But you still want to remind people that life is important," she noted. "And being able to have a child…I'm knocking at 40's door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me."