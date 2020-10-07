Ed Sheeran's Manager Finally Addresses That Alleged Sword Incident With Princess Beatrice

Ed Sheeran's manager Stuart Camp is finally weighing in on those royal rumors.

The singer's representative appeared on the Oct. 2 episode of the Straight Up podcast and addressed the speculation of how Sheeran got a certain scar.

Back in 2016, The Sun, citing a source, reported that Princess Beatrice accidentally cut Sheeran's face with a sword while she was jokingly pretending to knight James Blunt at a party.

The Grammy winner remained tight-lipped about the alleged incident. So, the podcast's hosts, Eleanor Hall and Kathleen Johnston, wanted to learn more about it during Camp's interview.

"Were you there when Princess Beatrice sliced off a bit of his cheek?" one of them asked.

Camp claimed he was not present when Sheeran got his scar but said he received a phone call.

"[I've] forgotten about that," he later added. "No, and we've not seen or heard hide nor hair from her since."