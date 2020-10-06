Bella Hadid's Latest Transformation Will Take You Back to the Early 2000s

Bella Hadid has a new 'do, and we're hair for it.
The 23-year-old supermodel made the New York City streets her runway after she was spotted leaving a hair salon on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Bella debuted a major makeover, which entailed a fabulous set of long hair extensions and a new color.
Bella dyed her jet-black hair into something more fitting for the fall season: a delightful caramel color. She appeared to opt for a low lights effect, and instead of dyeing her hair one hue, she blended the caramel color with a dark chocolate tone.
If anything, the star's latest transformation is nostalgic-inducing considering her 'do looked very reminiscent of the early 2000s. Think Jennifer Lopez at the 2001 MTV Music Video Awards, Kelly Clarkson in her "Since You've Been Gone" music video in 2004 or Beyoncé throughout the early aughts.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the model briefly showed off her new hairstyle.
But instead of focusing on her beauty lewk, the star took a moment to discuss a more important topic—the upcoming presidential election.
"I am a voter," she simply captioned her post, alongside a selfie that displayed her hair transformation.
Bella's makeover comes only a few days after she was featured in Rihanna's highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty runway show. At the time, the supermodel still rocked her long bob hairstyle and jet-black color.
For the catwalk, Bella had a beehive 'do with tiny strands of hair that were curled on her forehead. She also posed in the brand's latest lingerie pieces, a charcoal-colored bustier and matching panty set that was adorned with lace. She also slipped into leather gloves and stockings.
Of her glam that night, the star thanked Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono for getting her all dolled up.
"absolutely did not wake up like this," Bella's Instagram post began, "sending a big kiss to priscilla for turning a girl out after 6 months of no makeup, hot cheetos and Apple TV..."
Bella later shared a still from the show, and praised everything about the Savage x Fenty special.
"These women!!. The power that they exude literally could take your breath away! They work so f--king hard and it shows. With every step !!! Soooo epic. Thank you for your energy... You are all stars," she wrote. "This show just made me feel good. Rihanna I'm watching you right now with a big ass smile on my face. You're an icon. Thank you for bringing us together in the most empowering show , I'm so proud to walk."
For Rihanna, her lingerie line is all about making sure everyone feels their best.
"They're sexy, and they need to know that, and they need to be validated about that no matter what size they are," Rihanna told E! News exclusively. "I'm so focused on that and making women, not just anyone but everyone feeling invited, welcomed. Savage is a home, it's a hub and it's a safe space for everyone."