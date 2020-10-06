Cassie Randolph's Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood Gets Extended

Cassie Randolph's temporary restraining order against Colton Underwood has been granted an extension, E! News can confirm.
According to the LA County Superior Court, Randolph's temporary restraining order, in which she listed the "dates of abuse" by Underwood from June to August, has been extended until the next hearing, which is scheduled for Nov. 6.
However, both parties are "trying to reach an agreement outside of court," per the LA County Superior Court. If the former couple is able to come to an agreement before the next hearing, then they may not need to appear in court in November.
Randolph's extension comes less than a month since she took legal action against Underwood. On Sept. 14, a judge signed off on her temporary restraining order, which notes that the 28-year-old is not allowed within 100 yards of Randolph. Additionally, he is prohibited from contacting Randolph.
According to the documents, obtained by E! News, Randolph reported that "Mr. Underwood has been stalking and harassing Ms. Randolph. He has sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her, and placed a tracking device on her vehicle to track her whereabouts."
In the documents, Randolph also described her brother's alleged encounters with Underwood in June, which would've taken place a month following their breakup in May after two years together.
Randolph claimed that on June 27, her brother "saw Mr. Underwood in the alley outside Ms. Randolph's bedroom window at two in the morning" outside their home in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Per screenshots of text messages reported in the documents, Underwood allegedly told Randolph, "Your [sic] a selfish person who isn't ready to be loved. I spent two years loving you the best I could and now I'm sitting here feeling like a fool... You've hurt me beyond words... I've always done nothing but be there for you and you still disrespect me all the time."
Following the news of the temporary restraining order, a source close to Randolph told E! News she "was legitimately in fear."
"This was not done lightly," the source previously shared. "She would like to see Colton get help, but in the meantime, she was really in fear."
A second insider, also close to Randolph, expressed the same sentiments, adding, "It's been a very draining couple of days for her. Cassie hopes Colton heals and gets the closure he needs. She wants them to both be able to move on indefinitely. There's no space for them to have a relationship in the future and she hopes he understands that. Cassie only wishes the best for him."
The Bachelor Nation couple decided to officially end their relationship in May.
"It's been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting," The Bachelor star wrote on Instagram. "Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that's okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."
Randolph also confirmed the split on her account. "Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other's lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there," she captioned her post at the time, which has since been deleted. "I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other's back. Always."
Chris Harrison exclusively told E! News Underwood and Randolph's situation is "heartbreaking."
"It's hard for me," he recently shared. "These are people. These are real people. They are really going through something traumatic. It's surprising. It's upsetting. It's difficult to hear. It's tough to read as a friend and a companion to both of these people and I know them both intimately. It was very difficult to hear and I feel terrible about it and I wish them both well."
E! News has reached out to both Randolph and Underwood'' reps for comment and has not heard back.