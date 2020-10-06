Dancing With the Stars' Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe React to That Shocking Error

Whoops! That's one misstep Dancing With the Stars fans won't forget.

During the Oct. 5 episode, Tyra Banks announced the pairs up for elimination and then quickly revealed there had been a mistake. While the host initially said Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd were at risk of going home along with Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe, she later corrected herself and said Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy were the ones joining Heche and Motsepe in the bottom two.

"There's been an error in our control room, but we're making it happen," Banks said. "This is live TV, right? This is the craziness of live TV….I'm so sorry. This is live TV. I was reading my cards, but my cards were wrong."

Aldama and Chmerkovskiy had previously been told they were safe and had already left the stage. Once the two rejoined Heche and Motsepe in the ballroom, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli revealed which duo they wanted to save. They ultimately decided to keep Aldama and Chmerkovskiy and eliminated Heche and Motsepe from the competition.

The 51-year-old actress and the 30-year-old pro opened up about the experience, which Banks later attributed to a "technical difficulty," the next day on Good Morning America.