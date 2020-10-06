Celeb-Loved Fall Fashion Trends We're Trying

Jennifer LopezPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

The hosts of Daily Pop break down the biker boots, loafers, plaid prints and geometric prints trends

Autumn means updating our wardrobes, and your favorite Daily Pop hosts have taken a deep dive into 2020's fall fashion trends that celebs are rocking.

Below, more on the biker boots, loafers, plaid prints and geometric prints trends, plus which celebrities totally pull them off, from Hilary Duff to Bella Hadid. And be sure to shop the looks at a variety of price points too!

Biker Boots

Biker boots are a great addition to your wardrobe for fall, and Hilary DuffOlivia Palermo and Kaley Cuoco have all been rocking theirs.

Faux Leather Boot with Cleated Sole

You're getting a great deal on these block heel biker booties in a faux leather. They lace up.

$50
$25
Nasty Gal

Bristol Biker Boots

These beautiful leather booties have a gold buckle and a grippy sole so you won't slip. Their side zipper allows you to put them on and take them off easily. 

 
$198
Boden
Loafers

Loafers: They're a classic. Nina Dobrev, Mischa Barton and Katie Holmes all rock them.

Nono Loafer in Dark Brown Smooth Calfskin

How special are these loafers with a hand ornament on the front? They're made of smooth calfskin. 

$360
Nomasei

Rosie

These gorgeous almond-toe, suede loafers are handcrafted in Italy. Pick from five different colors and prints. 

$345
Sarah Flint
Plaid

Plaid is a classic fall trend, and Bella HadidCiara, Reese Witherspoon and Julia Garner all rock it.

Gingham Button Down Shirt

Look like Witherspoon in this button down shirt from her brand Draper James. It's made of 100% cotton.

$68
Draper James

Avec Les Filles Double Face Plaid Raglan-Sleeve Coat

You'll look beautiful in this classic plaid-print coat with an asymmetrical button front. 

$395
$196
Saks Off 5th
Geometric Prints

Olivia CulpoGabrielle Union and Jennifer Lopez make geometric prints look chic. 

Geo Print Notch Neck Shirt Dress

Embrace the geometric print trend affordably with this shirt dress. It's great for the office. 

$15
SheIn

Tie Neck Chain Print Skater Dress

How chic is the tie neck on this dress? It also has a cool geometric chain print. 

$35
$21
Boohoo

