The Bachelor Reveals 43 Women Who Might Compete to Win Matt James' Heart

Raise your hand if you'd also angle to score a first date with Matt James. Long line? We thought so.

In June, ABC announced that the 28-year-old real estate broker will be the next star of The Bachelor, becoming the first Black male lead of the series. And now, with less than one week left before the premiere of Clare Crawley's The Bachelorette, the network revealed a sneak peek at 43 women who might appear on the show.

Yes, this isn't the official cast lineup for season 25 of The Bachelor, which is slated for a 2021 premiere. But a first look at the women vying for Matt's love has us counting down the days until then. A quick glimpse at the group of women potentially selected reveals that a majority of them are in their 20s, with just four out of the 43 reality TV newbies in their 30s.

Aside from their names, age and hometowns, not many other clues have been sent our way, so you'll have to dig through the photos and let their big smiles speak for themselves.