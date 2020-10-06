Trey Songz Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Trey Songz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I've taken many tests as I'm protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home so I get tested periodically. And this time, unfortunately this time it came back positive," the singer told fans in a video posted to Instagram on Oct. 5. "7.5 million Americans have contracted COVID. One out of a thousand Black people have died from it. I will be taking this seriously."

The father of one noted that he "will be self-quarantining" and remaining at home until he receives a negative test.

The "Can't Help But Wait" singer added, "I don't know how many of you know, but my grandfather passed earlier this year and while it wasn't said that it was COVID, I do believe it was. So I've always taken it seriously." Trey also urged anyone who comes in contact with COVID to also take the virus seriously.