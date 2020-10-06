Jennifer LopezPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Dancing With the Stars Awards the First 10 Of Season 29

A new star has shot to the top of the leaderboard after hitting the highest score all season, but someone still had to go home.

By Lauren Piester 06 Oct, 2020 2:22 AMTags
TVDancing With The StarsCelebritiesEntertainment
Related: What Tyra Banks Is Bringing to "Dancing With the Stars"

It's only week four of Dancing With the Stars and the game has been upped. 

Every time we think we know who the frontrunner is, another one comes out of nowhere and flips the leaderboard around. Honestly, it's thrilling. This is the kind of cast DWTS should always have. Four couples tied for last place, and last place was 21 points! 

It seemed like Kaitlyn Bristowe was going to take the top spot again with her 25 points and the first nine of the season, but then it was Skai Jackson's turn to dance. She dedicated her performance to her late co-star Cameron Boyce and ended up leaving Carrie Ann Inaba speechless. Carrie Ann awarded a 10 while both Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli handed out nines, giving Skai a total of 28 points—the highest score so far and one that's going to be extremely tough to beat or even match. 

Nev Schulman, Johnny Weir, Justina Machado and AJ McLean all matched last week's high score of 24, and while pretty much every single person has improved, someone still had to go home. 

photos
Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Does Disney Night

So far, the season has a pattern. If you're saved from elimination one week, you're gone the next. Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe met that fate this week, and if the pattern continues, we'll be losing Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy, despite Monica's fairly high score.

We're also not totally sure that Monica and Val should have been in the bottom two since Tyra Banks seemed so very confused, but at this point, with so many good dancers, anyone could be in danger. 

Keep up with all the scores below! 

Trending Stories

1

Jim Carrey Debuts as Joe Biden for Saturday Night Live Premiere

2

Nicole Kidman Makes Rare Comment About Tom Cruise Marriage

3

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Reveals Her 2020 Halloween Costume

ABC/Laretta Houston
Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 15 points 
Week 3: 18 points 
Week 4: 28 points

Total: 82 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 22 points 
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 25 points

Total: 90 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 19 points
Week 2: 16 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 24 points 

Total: 80 out of 120 

ABC/Laretta Houston
Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 21 points 
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 24 points

Total: 89 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
Justina Machado and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points
Week 3: 19 points 
Week 4: 24 points

Total: 85 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 24 points

Total: 84 points out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 19 points 
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 24 points

Total: 82 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 22 points
week 4: 22 points

Total: 75 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 16 points 
Week 2: 18 points
Week 3: 18 points
Week 4: 21 points 

Total: 73 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 21 points

Total: 79 out of 120 

ABC/Laretta Houston
Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 18 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 22 points 

Total: 79 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 20 points 
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 21 points

Total: 79 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 15 points
Week 4: 21 points 

Total: 72 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 11 points
Week 2: 16 points 
Week 3: 12 points

Total: 39 out of 90

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Charles Oakley and Emma Slater

Week 1: 12 points
Week 2: 15 points 

Total: 27 points 

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Trending Stories

1

Jim Carrey Debuts as Joe Biden for Saturday Night Live Premiere

2

Nicole Kidman Makes Rare Comment About Tom Cruise Marriage

3

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Reveals Her 2020 Halloween Costume

4

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Casts Lead

5

Mariah Carey Reveals the Reason She Excluded Fiancé From Her Memoir