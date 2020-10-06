Jennifer LopezPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Dr. Suzanne Quardt's Latest Dr. 90210 Surgery Is a Pimple Popper's Dream

By Alyssa Ray 06 Oct, 2020 3:00 AMTags
Dr. 90210

Dr. Suzanne Quardt does it all.

So, during Monday, Oct. 5's all-new Dr. 90210, Dr. Q had no qualms tackling "the biggest mass" she's ever seen. For her latest consultation, the plastic surgeon met with new patient Blake, who struggled with a giant lump on his face.

"I've got another face on my face," the Virginia resident explained to the Dr. 90210 camera. "Before this happened, probably two or three years, I had a bump come up on this side of my face also and it ended up going away after six months to a year, and I thought this was the same thing."

Unfortunately for Blake, it was not.

According to the 25-year-old patient, the lump "started real small, just like a whitehead." As he continued, Blake revealed that the mass had "pretty much doubled in size every year."

After Dr. Q inquired about previous treatment for the mass, Blake said he previously tried to squeeze it, but it "never came to a head."

Watch Dr. 90210's Dr. Michelle Lee Do a Nonsurgical Nose Job Ahead of Tonight's Premiere

Although Blake did have the lump examined by a doctor, the previous consultation left him with many concerns.

"The only doctor I've had look at it made me feel very uncomfortable because he was telling me I'd probably have partial face paralysis from it [and] they hadn't dealt with that kind of stuff very often," the patient shared in a confessional. "And I just really did not trust somebody like that to take it off my face."

However, after having this lump on his face for six years, Blake was eager for Dr. Q to remove it.

Upon further examination, Dr. Quardt ruled that the mobility of Blake's lump meant it was a "benign mass." Still, since Blake's mass was about the size of a baseball, his case was "a challenge."

"I really don't know what to expect," she told the Dr. 90210 camera. "I don't know what's inside of it until I get in there and cut it open."

While Dr. Q hypothesized that the lump was benign, she assured Blake and his wife Erika that pathology would make a diagnosis once excised. Furthermore, Dr. Q expressed the potential risks to Blake, including "numbness" and "drooping."

Regardless, Blake agreed to surgery and declared, "I just want my face back."

Meet the Dr. 90210 Cast

Come surgery day, Dr. Q had a plan to both remove the lump and minimize any scarring. However, due to some "bad skin," the plastic surgeon had to alter her plan.

"We want to get healthy skin to healthy skin in the end, 'cause we need this sucker to heal, right?" the doctor informed her team. "Let's hope the pimple popping gods are with us today."

Following a few incisions, Dr. Q and her team were met with pus oozing out of Blake's face. Thankfully, this result, albeit gross, confirmed that the lump was a cyst.

Dr. Q said in a confessional, "Opening up this cyst and seeing all this volcano of cheesy substance really has characteristics of an epidermal inclusion cyst."

In the operating room, the surgeon compared the cyst to "a pimple on mega-steroids."

So the cyst didn't recur, Dr. Q removed the capsule and skillfully sewed up the incision.

E!

Two months after surgery, Blake met with Dr. Quardt for a checkup.

"A lot has changed since the surgery, especially with my life," he expressed in a confessional. "It's been a complete 180."

Not only did Blake heal well following the surgery, but he had gotten his confidence back too.

"Blake is a true testament to the power of plastic surgery," Dr. Q concluded. "It's not just about fixing people on the outside but seeing their changes on the inside. I mean, that's the most gratifying part of it all."

For a closer look at Blake's transformation, and other Dr. 90210 before and after pics, scroll through the images below.

E!
Giant Growth

For six years, Blake had a lump growing on his face.

In fact, during a consultation with Dr. Suzanne Quardt, the plastic surgeon dubbed the lump the "biggest mass" she's ever seen. Thankfully, Dr. Q was able to remove the lump, which turned out to be a cyst, with minimal scarring.

E!
Double Mastectomy

New patient Katie turned to Dr. Kelly Killeen after she learned she was BRCA2 positive.

Since being BRCA2 positive meant Katie had a higher risk of developing breast cancer, she wanted to undergo a double mastectomy. However, she had concerns that she'd end up "disfigured."

Thus, Dr. Kelly recommended that Katie have a reconstructive surgery after the double mastectomy. Although this was a major undertaking, Katie agreed to the surgery in order to potentially save her life.

"I feel really good now," Katie said on her recovery. "I was in pain, but nothing I didn't expect...I'm basically back to my life."

E!
Gummy Smile

Dr. Michelle Lee gave Mikki her smile back.

On Dr. 90210, the Arizona resident hoped the plastic surgeon could fix her gummy smile as it was causing her social anxiety. She explained, "It's just a lot of gum. Normally, I have pretty full lips, but right when I smile that top lip is gone."

Dr. Michelle's solution? Botox to control Mikki's strong upper lip and filler to cover some of her gums.

E!
New Nose

In order to help her modeling career, transgender new patient Arisce turned to Dr. Michelle Lee for a nose job.

"I'd like to be considered for all female roles, not just trans ones," she explained. "My nose is just too big and wide and not like, feminine."

During her consultation, Dr. Michelle suggested Botox to help give an oval shape to Arisce's face. Later on, Arisce went under the knife to get the nose of her dreams.

Three months after surgery, Arisce felt confident and beautiful, noting: "Before my nose was wider, less refined and less feminine. Now, my nose is streamlined, I have a tip finally and it's much more feminine."

 

E!
Massive Mounds

What a transformation.

During the premiere of Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen tackled new patient Carlena's massive mounds. While Carlena noted in a confessional that she's always had large breasts, they had grown exponentially since having a baby.

"So, when I meet patients with enormous breasts, their cup sizes off the scales, E is enormous, G is gigantic," Dr. Kelly noted in a confessional. "She's an M, which is motherf--ker this is too big."

In order to cure Carlena's back pain, Dr. Kelly suggested a breast reduction, including the removal of over 10 pounds of breast and fatty tissue.

"Her breasts fit her body now! The shape is pretty, they're higher on her chest where they belong and she just looks like the person she should be," Dr. Kelly concluded. "She's no longer an oddity…She just looks like a normal beautiful girl."

Watch the full episode here.

