Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Reveals Her 2020 Halloween Costume in New Cooking Video

By Alyssa Ray 05 Oct, 2020 11:27 PM
FamilyCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansHalloweenKylie JennerShowsTravis ScottStormi Webster
A budding baker.

On Monday, Oct. 5, Stormi Webster joined mom Kylie Jenner for another cooking video on her YouTube channel. This time around, the mother-daughter duo got into the Halloween spirit by making cookies in spooky shapes, including bats, ghosts and pumpkins.

Dressed in matching Charlie Brown fall-themed pajamas, Kylie explained that this video was a follow up to their Christmas cookies video from 2019.

"Do you remember last year we decorated Christmas cookies? You do? We decorated all those Christmas cookies and it was so much fun," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul explained to her toddler. "We're gonna do it again but Halloween edition."

Stormi was certainly excited to be baking as she exclaimed, "Let's make cookies again!"

Clearly a natural in front of the camera, the two-year-old directed mom Kylie to "look at the camera."

Once more, Kylie and Stormi whipped up some classic sugar cookie dough. Despite occasionally putting the utensils in her mouth, Kylie's daughter with Travis Scott proved to be an excellent helper.

photos
Inside Kylie Jenner's $36 Million Estate

The little one not only added ingredients to the mixing bowl, but also used a whisk to mix the recipe.

"Wow, you are such a good helper, Storm," Kylie encouraged her daughter.

And if that wasn't sweet enough, Stormi replied, "Thanks, mom."

Be still our hearts!

After mixing the dough and using cookie cutters to make fun shapes, Kylie and Stormi baked their seasonal snack. During the decorating portion of the video, Stormi revealed what she's being for Halloween.

Yet, it seemed that Stormi wasn't fully sold on her costume.

At first, the youngster claimed she was dressing as a pumpkin for Halloween.

"You're gonna be a pumpkin for Halloween? What?" Kylie declared upon hearing this new information. "It changes every day. What are you really going to be?"

After stating "a pumpkin" one last time, Stormi revealed that she's dressing as "a Minion" for Halloween.

Kylie further elaborated, "You're gonna be the purple Minion and me and daddy are gonna be the yellow Minions."

For the final result of Kylie and Stormi's cookies, watch the YouTube video above.

You can find Kylie and Stormi's other twinning moments by scrolling through the images below.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Happy Halloween

Kylie wrote on Instagram, "back with my favorite girl baking halloween cookies."

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Silly Faces

In matching pajamas, Kylie and daughter Stormi made silly faces after baking cookies.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Spooky Season

The mother-daughter duo is clearly enjoying spooky season.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Another One

Another sweet snap of Kylie and Stormi in their matching fall-themed PJs.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Cute Cooking

Kylie and Stormi couldn't be cuter as they finished up their Halloween baking video.

Instagram
Mini Me

"My mini," Kylie captioned this adorable pic of them twinning in chic prints.

Instagram
Tropical Getaway

Soaking up the sun during their all girls' trip, the mother-daughter kept things chic with matching dresses. 

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Garden Party

Ahead of her Stormi x Kylie launch, the model and her babe share a day with butterfly-print ensembles.

And Action!

We could NOT get enough of the adorable video that Kylie released teasing her Stormi x Kylie makeup palettes that featured her mini-me in a matching off-white tulle gown.

Kylie instagram
All In a Days Work

The caption pretty much says it all! These two are too blessed to be stressed!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Green with Envy

These two ladies were ready to hit the town for a little bit of holiday fun. When you look this good, it would be a shame not to! 

Instagram
Gifts Under the Tree

It might be really trendy to look like a snack, but Kylie and Stormi are proving that looking like a gift is way better. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
No Heels? No problem!

She may not be old enough to rock a pair of chic heels, but Stormi made the look work by pairing her outfit with some cute and comfy sneakers. 

Instagram
Baby Blue

Stormi and her mama matched perfectly in this flowing blue dress during a trip through Italy. 

Snow Bunnies

Stormi looked ready to hit the slopes alongside her mama when both wore white ensembles that matching the snow behind them.

Instagram
Swimwear Sisters

The only thing better than matching on land, is rocking a cute matching swimsuit. These two opted for some lime green fun in the sun! 

Shining So Bright

Kylie and her daughter caught our reflection, literally, when they wore matching, sparkling outfits.

Instagram
Halloween Dream

The pair matched in cute superhero ensembles for Halloween, and Kylie threw her baby girl a lavish pumpkin bash in her home. 

Pool Party

These two wore matching striped swimsuits on a perfect summer day.

Lightning in a Bottle

Lightning struck twice when Kylie and her little one dressed as a storm cloud and bolt of lightning for Halloween in 2018.

Instagram
Butterflies In Flight

Kylie has always been outspoken about her love for butterflies and the significance the small creatures play in her life. In fact, Kylie and Travis Scott have matching butterfly tattoos. So of course she had to let her little one in on the fun. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Lazy Day

They don't always have to be dressed to the nines to look fly. This time, the duo opted for a sweet pair of sweats and accessorized with matching beanies. 

