Kim Kardashian Details Kanye West's "Scary" COVID-19 Battle and How She Really Feels About Turning 40

Kim Kardashian is laying it all on the table.

Not that fans would expect anything less, but the reality TV personality is still letting her millions of followers keep up—even if she's viewed 2020 as the year to reflect, rest and recharge.

Speaking to Grazia Magazine, the beauty and fashion mogul candidly discussed everything from Kanye West's coronavirus battle, how she really feels about turning 40 this month, Keeping Up With the Kardashians ending after season 21 and so much more.

The way she has been looking at things recently? "Maybe our planet needed a break," Kim tells the publication. "Maybe we all needed a break. Maybe this was the reset? I try to look at it that way."

"I'm the type of person that respects the process," she adds, "that respects what's going on in the world."

Below, get more insight into Kim's life, ever-evolving career and everything else in-between.