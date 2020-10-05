Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Spills On Her First Book & Meeting Billie Eilish

Jennifer Lopez's daughter is officially a published author!
12-year-old Emme Muñiz's inspirational picture book Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day just hit shelves, and she stopped by Monday, Oct. 5's Daily Pop to talk all about it.
Emme, as she explained to E! co-host Justin Sylvester, wrote (and drew!) her first picture book at just 7-years-old, thanks to a DIY kit she and her nanny purchased on a whim.
"I drew all of the pictures when I was 7 so they might not be that good," Emme said, laughing while showing off her creation.
The project sparked Emme's interest in becoming an author, and it wasn't hard for her to decide what to come up with next since prayer is such a vital part of her life.
In fact, there's one prayer that she finds herself reciting quite often: a plea for patience when her twin brother Max is irritating her!
"Well, I say it every night," Emme admitted, adding that Max "does get on my nerves sometimes, but he's a great brother" at the end of the day. "He's loud, but yeah, I love him!"
While further detailing her daily prayers that are included in Lord Help Me, Emme recalled a time when she really needed guidance from above: before taking the stage with her mom at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show!
"Before every show, mom and everyone that's in the show, we always do a prayer. But on stage it was it's a crazy experience," she explained. "Like, I felt I could do anything at that moment. It wasn't scary for some reason."
She continued, "I thought I would be terrified. Like, I was nervous before, but when I got on stage it was nothing."
Justin pointed out that another performance could be in the works for Emme, as J.Lo and fiancé Alex Rodriguez are set to say "I Do" in the near future: "Your mom is probably gonna ask you to sing at her wedding!"
If that's the case, Emme responded, she'd probably choose to perform "You Are My Sunshine."
"She sang that to me every day when I was little when I was going to sleep," Emme added.
Looking to the future, Emme revealed that her dream collaborator is none other than Billie Eilish.
"I love her [and] her music," Emme said. "She's also super nice. Great person. I met her once after a show and I cried. I was, oh my god, it was insane...It was probably one of the best moments of my entire life so far."
