Watch Gigi Hadid Answer Life's Most Philosophical Questions, Including Her Belief on Soulmates

Do you believe in soulmates?
Gigi Hadid shared her thoughts during a segment of "Big Questions on a Tiny Horse" for designer Alexander Wang.
As she put it, "I've heard, like, star clusters or, like, soul clusters that throughout life you find people that you realize are meant to be—meant to carry you through."
This wasn't the only thought-provoking question she answered. Sitting on top of a mini rocking horse, the supermodel also weighed in on deep topics like the concept of reality and her true purpose in life.
"I think my purpose is to continue to grow creatively and learn everything that brings me joy," she replied, "which I think is everyone's purpose."
And for those wondering, she finally tackled the age-old question of whether toast tastes better when it's made by oneself or by someone else.
"If they, like, over butter it, under butter it, under toast it, over toast it," she contemplated before ultimately deciding, "personal."
Going back to the topic of soulmates, Gigi is in a relationship with Zayn Malik. In fact, the 25-year-old runway star and the 27-year-old singer recently welcomed their first child—a baby girl. While the new mom has yet to share a photo of the little one or reveal her name, it looks like she's already loving motherhood. A source recently told E! News Gigi is "an amazing mom."
"The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition," the insider shared, "but she hasn't complained and is very elated to be a mom."
It seems like Zayn is enjoying fatherhood, too. "Zayn was very emotional when their baby girl was born. It was an emotional and special moment for him," the second insider continued. "He expressed that he is forever changed and would never disappoint her or Gigi. He wants to be the best father possible and is so excited."
It's hard to believe it's been about five years since Gigi and Zayn were spotted leaving an American Music Awards after-party together in 2015 and first sparked romance rumors. They then made their relationship Instagram official later that year and walked their first red carpet as a couple in 2016. While they've experienced ups and downs over the course of their relationship, an insider said "Gigi and Zayn are in the best place right now."
It's unclear when exactly Gigi filmed the video. But to hear her thoughts on more big questions, including whether she thinks a parallel universe exists, check out the video above.