If You've Experienced Loss, Theresa Caputo Has Something You Need To Hear

My necklace is the first thing Theresa Caputo points out.

We just hopped on Zoom for a virtual interview when she pauses. Your necklace, she says, it's your dad's handwriting, isn't it?

Most don't notice the ever-present accessory. On a quick glance, the loopy writing—spelling out "Love You Always"—could be my name or a kitchy mantra I live by. But Theresa is right: The words were traced from a card my dad had written years earlier and given to me as a gift after he passed away in March 2019.

But it isn't just the Long Island Medium star's eagle eyes that draw her to my neck. It is her talent, her ability to know that my dad was physically gone, but still here. It's something she reminds me of later in our interview. "Several times I've seen your dad lean over and kiss you on the cheek," she tells me. "You have this bond with your dad that is unbreakable. That real daddy's little girl, that bond will never, ever be broken."