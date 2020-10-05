Why It's So Helpful When Chrissy Teigen and Other Stars Talk About Pregnancy Loss

In the history of time, no one has ever accused Chrissy Teigen of being closed off.

An oversharer by nature, the model and cookbook author has hooked more than 13 million dedicated Twitter followers with an unfiltered candor that sometimes has her telling tales from her and husband John Legend's life in Hollywood's innermost circle or just riffing on say, why, 80 percent of her phone's camera roll is images of boobs.

So when she learned this summer that she'd become pregnant, quite unexpectedly, Teigen long since having given up the dream that one of her monthly tests would yield a positive result, she invited her fans along for the whole intense, chaotic, thrilling journey.

Even as her updates transitioned from the relatively mundane (how her insatiable cravings for sour candy straws and Blow Pops was actually damaging her tongue) to the decidedly alarming (continued heavy bleeding had forced her into an extreme bed rest), she didn't let up.