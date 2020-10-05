Jennifer LopezPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Dr. 90210 Patient Fears Double Mastectomy Will Leave Her "Disfigured" in Sneak Peek

By Alyssa Ray 05 Oct, 2020 5:50 PMTags
HealthBreast CancerShowsPlastic SurgeryBoobsDr. 90210
Related: Young Lady Fears Being Deformed After Double Mastectomy

Making a difference.

In this clip from Monday, Oct. 5's all-new episode of Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen meets with new patient Katie Wee to discuss a double mastectomy. As the actress and yoga instructor details, she is BRCA2 positive, which means she has a higher risk of developing breast cancer.

However, following her research on surgery options, Katie reveals how overwhelmed she's become.

"When I first found out that I was BRCA2 positive, I Googled BRCA2 positive and then I Googled double mastectomy," Katie relays to Dr. Kelly. "Everything I found was like, super overwhelming."

Continuing on this topic, Katie recalls finding "pictures of women with flat chests and scars across and no nipples." Thus, she expresses a concern that, from her point of view, she'll end up "disfigured."

She adds, "I don't know how I'm gonna look when it's done, and I guess that's my question for you."

photos
Meet the Dr. 90210 Cast

Thankfully, Dr. Kelly is ready to put Katie's mind at ease, especially since this is her expertise.

"I didn't go to medical school to be a cosmetic surgeon and then make big tits and tighten tummies," Dr. Kelly states in a confessional. "This is really why I went to school. I want to make a difference, I want to help people, I want to do something that has a lifelong impact."

For how Katie's surgery turns out, catch tonight's all-new Dr. 90210!

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Kidman Makes Rare Comment About Tom Cruise Marriage

2

True Thompson Paints Pumpkins with Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

3
Exclusive

J.Lo's Daughter Reveals the Song She May Sing at Her Mom's Wedding

Related: Watch "Dr. 90210" Star Dr. Michelle Lee Do a Liquid Nose Job

And, in case you missed it, you can watch the premiere episode here.

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Kidman Makes Rare Comment About Tom Cruise Marriage

2

True Thompson Paints Pumpkins with Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

3
Exclusive

J.Lo's Daughter Reveals the Song She May Sing at Her Mom's Wedding

4

Inside Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Private Marriage

5

Biggest Bombshells From Netflix's Chris Watts Documentary