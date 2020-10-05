Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Address Jessica Alba's Claims About the Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling are setting the record straight.

After Jessica Alba claimed she was "not allowed" to make eye contact with the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members when she appeared on the show in 1998, the alumni addressed the rumors on their new podcast 9021OMG.

"Tori, did you, I just need to know, did you tell her not to look me in the eye?" Garth asked in a trailer for the show.

Spelling then replied, "Why is it all about you?"

Looking back, Garth recalled how she was the one who had all the scenes with Alba. "Like, if anybody was, you know, didn't want to have their eyes looked into, it would have been me," the 48-year-old actress said. "But, I don't remember because I have the world's worst memory."

Spelling then wondered if there was some "memo that was, like, going around from the producers or the ADs and we didn't even know." Garth also made it clear she has nothing but praise for Alba.

"I only have, from the vague memories I have of working with her, I only remember her being super talented," she said. "She was very young. She was really sweet, and it does not surprise me that she's gone on to be so successful."