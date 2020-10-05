SZA Sets the Record Straight on Drake Dating Rumors

VOTE NOW

SZA took to social media to let fans in on the truth regarding her romantic history with Drake.

SZA is setting the record straight. 

Drake caused a bit of internet stir when he dropped his latest single "Mr. Right Now" on Oct. 1. On the 21 Savage-featured song, the "Laugh Now, Cry Later" artist name-dropped SZA as a previous romantic partner. 

"Yeah, said she wanna f--k to some SZA, wait / 'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08," he rapped, "If you cool with it, baby, she can still play."

Of course fans of both artists had questions flying everywhere, but SZA took to her Twitter to answer the big question in waiting. 

"So It was actually 2009 lol.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait," she tweeted on Oct. 4. "Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it's all love all peace." 

In a follow-up tweet, the CTRL singer added, "I just didn't want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago ."

While not much is known about SZA's dating history, Drake has previously been linked to Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, and many other star-studded names

As fans may know, the 33-year-old Grammy winner shares a son, Adonis, with Sophie Brussaux. In Sept., Drake posted a rare photo of his 2-year-old boy in celebration of his first day of school. "First Day Of School..." he captioned the adorable photo of his son. "The World Is Yours kid."

