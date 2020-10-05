Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker to Host the 2020 CMA Awards

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are set to emcee the 2020 CMA Awards!

On Monday, Oct. 5, the country music superstars announced their hosting duties during an interview on Good Morning America. The dynamic duo will take the stage at the award show, set to air live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

"I'm thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker," McEntire said in a press release Monday. "We're looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country Music and hope you'll tune in and watch!"

Rucker is also excited to host alongside McEntire. "I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in Country Music," he said. "To be invited to host this year's awards alongside Reba—are you kidding me?! —is an absolute honor."