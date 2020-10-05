Rebel Wilson Hits a New Milestone In Her "Year of Heath" Weight Loss Journey

VOTE NOW

Rebel Wilson gave fans the latest update on her "Year of Health" mission. Keep scrolling to see how much closer the Pitch Perfect star is to her “goal weight.”

Just call her "Fit Amy!"

Rebel Wilson is on a weight loss mission and is keeping fans updated on each milestone moment. On Sunday, Oct. 4, the Isn't It Romantic actress posted a photo on Instagram of herself on top of a hilltop in a classic superhero  pose. 

"Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing Cup for a great week ahead x this week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am) and went on a hike," the caption began, "...even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint' is probably someone else's ‘slow jog')."

She also added, "I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg's away from my goal weight! Rebs x," which translates to 6.61 pounds to go. 

The 40-year-old actress has been consistent (and accountable) with her weight loss updates on her Instagram. In August she posted, "8kg's to go until I hit my goal—hopefully I can do it by the end of the year."

Fans may recall that Pitch Perfect star—in which she's affectionately called "Fat Amy"—declared 2020 as her "Year of Health" early this year. She posted a motivational note in May for her Instagram followers to continue pushing through their own personal goals. 

 

"Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it," she wrote. "Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way." Rebel also noted that her goal weight is "75kg's" which is 165 pounds, and with her October update, she's literally right there! 

Way to go, Rebel!

