We Have Way More Than Four Words to Share About Gilmore Girls: Check Out the Series' Best Secrets

Break out the coffee because it's time to celebrate.
Can you believe it's been twenty years since we visited Stars Hollow for the first time? Oy, Gilmore Girls premiered on Oct. 5, 2000, introducing us to TV's most iconic mother-daughter duo in Lorelai and Rory Gilmore (Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel) and one of the most beloved fictional small towns.
Seven seasons, four epic final words, three major love interests for Rory, one Netflix revival and endless junk food consumed by the Gilmore women later, the Amy Sherman-Palladino-created series is more popular than ever. No matter what mood you're in, there's a Gilmore Girls episode for you to binge.
In honor of GG's debut on The WB twenty years ago, we're spilling secrets about the show, including which lead almost had to be recast and who almost landed their own spinoff. Plus, we're dishing about the on-set romances and feuds that the townsfolk of Stars Hollow definitely would've been gossiping about at the town meeting.
Check out these fun facts about Gilmore Girls...
Gilmore Girls is available to stream on Netflix.