Victoria's Secret Model Elsa Hosk Reveals the Sex of Her First Baby

Elsa Hosk just shared the sex of her first baby with boyfriend Tom Daly.

By Kaitlin Reilly 04 Oct, 2020 7:53 PM
Pregnant Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk just revealed she's having a baby girl. On Instagram, Elsa shared a pregnancy photoshoot with the caption, "Babygirl," which let fans in on the sex of her soon-to-be-born baby with boyfriend Tom Daly.

Fans were thrilled for the model, with some pointing out that fellow model Gigi Hadid just gave birth to a baby girl with boyfriend Zayn MalikRomee Strijd, another member of the Victoria's Secret model squad, is also pregnant and getting ready to welcome a girl.

Elsa revealed her pregnancy news on Instagram only days ago. 

"Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while...Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!" she wrote on Tuesday, Sept. 29, adding that she was "Half way there." 

On the post, Romee excitedly commented, "YAY YAY YAY!! Cant wait for playdates."

VS Angel Elsa Hosk's Holiday Wish List Is Sexy and Cute

Elsa and Tom, founder of running sunglasses brand District Vision, have dated for about five years. 

In November of 2018, Tom posted of photo of him and Elsa with a baby on her birthday—but was quick to clarify the pic with a note. 

"[disclaimer: not our child]," Tom joked.

It's likely the next baby pic these two put on Instagram will be a baby girl who is all theirs. 

