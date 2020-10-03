True Thompson Gets Crafty Painting Pumpkins with Parents Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Do we have a professional pumpkin painter on our hands? On Saturday, Oct. 3, True Thompson—the 2-year-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian and on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson—went to town on creating some fall decor with her cousins.

"Family pumpkin carving day," Koko captioned a slideshow of "Tutu's Pumpkin Patch" where Khloe, Tristan, True and Kim Kardashian's children Chicago and Psalm West got messy. While the parents did the carving, everyone participated in painting the pumpkins, with plenty of paint never making it onto the Halloween decorations.

While this was a low-key family activity, the Kardashian-Jenner clan always does Halloween big. Recently, Kylie Jenner showed off how she decorated her house for Halloween, complete with plenty of witches, spiders, and, of course, bowls of candy corn. The whole family is also enthusiastic about costumes: Last year, Kim and her immediate family dressed up like The Flintstones characters, with Kanye West donning a purple dinosaur suit to portray Dino!