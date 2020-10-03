Barack and Michelle Obama's Wedding Anniversary Tributes Will Make You Believe in Love

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama continue to prove they're relationship goals.

The longtime couple, who happen to be celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary, took to social media to express their love for each other.

"Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life," the former president shared on Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 3. "Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human."

The 59-year-old public figure also took a moment to speak out about the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 3.

"This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we'd really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote," he added. "Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot... Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you."