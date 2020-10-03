Victoria Beckham's New Posh Spice Collection Will Make You "Wannabe" Glam

Alexa, play Spice Girls' "Wannabe."
Victoria Beckham's latest collection will make you want to live out your '90s fantasy. The fashion and beauty mogul recently launched a Posh Spice-inspired lipstick line, which is chock-full of shades reminiscent of the '90s. From chocolates to nudes to mauves and a look-at-me red, the lipstick collection screams glam.
"Posh Is Back," the star shared on Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 3. Her eponymous beauty brand added, "Posh is an ode to our lifelong journeys of self-discovery as women."
And while Victoria has transformed from an international pop star to an award-winning fashion designer and now beauty extraordinaire, her time as a Spice Girl hasn't been lost on her. Earlier this week, the 46-year-old multihyphenate opened up about how her stage name was given to her and what it represents years later.
"I was given the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops Magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls," Victoria shared on her namesake brand's Instagram.
"I can't say it would've been my first choice, but I ultimately grew into it on my own terms," she continued. "I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice."
Victoria admitted she stepped away from that part of herself following the girl group's split. As she put it, "After the Spice Girls, I distanced myself from the nickname because it had unwavering momentum of its own. I wanted to find my own direction."
"Now, years later, I look back at that formative time with appreciation," she confessed. "Posh forever changed the course of my life, opening the door for me to go after my dreams. This week, I celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick."
Victoria shared how "deeply personal" lipstick is for her and how she hopes her millions of fans can feel the same way when they use her latest line.
"Lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it," she described. "Each shade is inspired by a specific memory, and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all."