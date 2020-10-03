Archie Lyndhurst's Girlfriend Shares a Heartfelt Tribute Following the Star's Death

Nethra Tilakumara is remembering her boyfriend and So Awkward co-star, Archie Lyndhurst.
The actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, who passed away earlier this week. He was only 19 years old.
"There was once a boy named Archie Lyndhurst and he made me the happiest girl in the whole wide world," Nethra began her post on Friday, Oct. 2. "A boy in a white beanie with his skateboard, swaggered through two wooden doors with an unimaginable lust for life down the hallway of Sylvia Young Theatre School. He sat across from me while my head was buried in a script, trying to book a job."
The actress explained that Archie was not only supportive of her aspirations, but others' as well. As she described, "He was there for his friend who was really nervous and auditioning too, he was always there for his friends."
"Blissfully unaware, I had no idea my future was sitting right in front of me," the actress continued. "Boyfriend doesn't do it justice. Archie you were my Person and Best friend all in one."
Nethra then explained how she and Archie's bond was unlike anything else. "To spend the rest of my life laughing and going on adventures with you, was just it for me. Everything made sense with you," she expressed. "You made me laugh like no one else and you loved me in such a way that I will forever just be grateful for."
She added, "Being loved by you was a bonus, but I can proudly say you are the most incredible person that I have ever met and had the pleasure of being in love with. The world isn't ready for what's yet to come. You talented, beautiful soul, thank you for a lifetime I will never forget."
Before signing off, Nethra noted that Archie has "my heart forever."
"Thank you for loving me. Thank you for making me the luckiest girl in the world. Every day with you was the best day ever, because I finally met my match," she concluded. "I love you. Forever and Always, Your Tiny Dancer."
CBBC, the network that airs So Awkward, confirmed Archie's death in a statement on Thursday, Oct. 1.
"We're so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness," the statement read. "Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show."
Additionally, Archie's parents, actor Nicholas Lyndhurst and Lucy Smith, confirmed their son's passing. In a statement to the BBC, the two said they were "utterly grief-stricken and respectfully request privacy."