Prince William "Could Not Comprehend" Why Prince Harry Refused to Reveal Archie's Godparents, New Book

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family mark the end of Harry's relationship with older brother Prince William?

That seems to be what royal biographer Robert Lacey is suggesting in his new book, Battle of Brothers: William & Harry. The biography covers the tumultuous time leading up to Harry and Meghan's departure from England, including those behind-the-scenes conversations that allegedly left a bitter taste in Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and William's mouths.

While much of this has been discussed in Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book Finding Freedom, Lacey reveals that William's displeasure with his brother runs much deeper than originally thought.

In a portion of the book previewed by The Daily Mail, Lacey claims that his sources describe William as thinking "not too highly" of his baby brother, especially concerning the arrival of nephew Archie Harrison.

Lacey confirms that it took William and Kate Middleton over a week to meet the newborn at his home of Frogmore Cottage, and says that their decision not to bring along Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was a sign of their displeasure.