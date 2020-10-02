VOTE NOW

People's Choice Awards Voting is Live
Jennifer LopezPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Inside Vanessa Bryant's Cabo Getaway With Ciara and Lala Anthony

Vanessa Bryant, Ciara and Lala Anthony jetted off to Cabo, Mexico for a mother and kids vacation, where they've taken plenty of photos to document their fun. See the pictures!

By Cydney Contreras 02 Oct, 2020 11:56 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesGalleriesCiaraCelebrities
Related: Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe On What Would've Been His 42nd Birthday

CiaraVanessa Bryant and Lala Anthony are kicking back and relaxing on a much-deserved vacation to Mexico with their kids.

According to a source, the three moms are vacationing together in Cabo, where they're spending their days lounging by the "pool and at the beach" with their children.

"They all flew together on a private jet and stayed in houses at El Dorado," the insider shares, adding that Natalia Bryant, 17, and Kiyan Anthony, 13, were "set up for their virtual school and spent the mornings doing schoolwork."

When the oldest of the bunch finished their homework, the source says the real fun got started. The insider reveals, "They visited the clubhouse at El Dorado and rode around on a golf cart. They played games on the lawn and had sunset dinners together. The kids had the best time all playing together and bonding."

And it seems like the moms, who the source describes as "very close and like great friends," had just as much fun. The source says the three women had "a blast and were very relaxed together."

photos
Inside Ciara and Russell Wilson's Birthday Celebration for Daughter Sienna

All in all, the insider shares, "It was a great getaway for all of them and they loved being together."

The friendship between Lala, Vanessa and Ciara seems to have strengthened following the death of Kobe Bryant. As Vanessa put it on Mamba Day, "It takes a village."

And Lala acknowledged that Vanessa would need a good friend by her side in a recent interview, sharing, "You know, you don't dip out on your friends when it gets really hard. And she's going through something that is unimaginable, that, you know, I can't even fathom what that feels like."

But, with Ciara and Lala there for every moment big or small, Vanessa is getting through it. 

To see their vacation photos, check out the gallery below!

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Is Freaking TF Out Over North West's Bizarre Obsession

2

Khloe Kardashian Laughs Off “Shade” Over Her Latest Instagram Makeover

3

Scott Disick Gets Surprising Results During KUWTK Health Scare

Instagram
Win-ner

Vanessa gets her cuddles in with baby Win, who Ciara welcomed in July, because who doesn't love a snuggle?

Instagram
BFFs

Ciara and Vanessa show off their flowing locks as their private jets prepares to take off.

Instagram
Puppy Love

Natalia and Ciara take a quirky pic in between dives into the pool and football games on the lawn. 

Instagram
Spread the Love

"Our boys @ciara [blue heart emojis] Kiyan. Future. Win," Lala captioned the pic, to which Ciara commented, "So sweet. Love them so much."

Instagram
Hear Me Roar

Lala jumps on a current social media trend, captioning her photo, "It's the matching bathing suit, cover up, and head scarf for me."

Instagram
Homeschool

They may be on vacation, but the hustle never stops.

Instagram
Got Milk?

On the way to Cabo, the two mommas take a quick break to breastfeed their little ones.

Instagram
Hair Love

Capri's curls flow in the wind as the family enjoys a day by the water, where the source says they spent much of their time.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Is Freaking TF Out Over North West's Bizarre Obsession

2

Khloe Kardashian Laughs Off “Shade” Over Her Latest Instagram Makeover

3

Scott Disick Gets Surprising Results During KUWTK Health Scare

4

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

5

Chrissy Teigen Suffers Pregnancy Loss Following Hospitalization