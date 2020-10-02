Read Mark Consuelos' Birthday Tribute to "Sexy" Wife Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa is receiving all the love on her special day.
The Live with Kelly and Ryan host turned 50 on Oct. 2 and her biggest fans had a few special words for her. Husband Mark Consuelos took to Instagram to gush about his beautiful wife of 24 years.
"Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine," the soap opera star wrote. "I love you, sexy.." The couple's 19-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, also took to Instagram to celebrate her mom's milestone birthday.
In an Instagram story uploaded shortly after Mark's adorable post, the teen posted a video of Kelly admiring a large bouquet of white roses in what looked to be a foyer.
"50 has truly never looked so good," read the caption, followed by a string of white hearts. "We love you so much @kellyripa the light of our lives."
The star's co-host Ryan Seacrest hopped on the birthday train and surprised the mother of three with an on-air visit from Mark (virtually) and their 23-year-old son, Michael Joseph Consuelo.
"The most special surprises," read the announcement tweet along with a series of photos from the visit. "Happy Birthday @KellyRipa!"
Kelly was also surprised with a special video birthday shout-out from Oprah Winfrey.
"Kelly, happy birthday! 50—wow! I am sending you the best of wishes as you come into—I'm telling you—the most incredible decade of your life," the TV legend began. "I remember when I turned 50, Maya [Angelou] said to me, 'Baby, the 50s are everything you've been meaning to be.' So I say the same to you: Who you are meant to be comes through in full force in this decade. So celebrate all the goodness to come."
Oprah also added, "I tell you, when COVID is over, you have an open invitation to join me for lunch in Santa Barbara in my garden, and we will toast surviving a pandemic and raise a glass to your 50th birthday."
The OWN mogul also advised Kelly to not pull a Gwyneth Paltrow on her birthday.
"And by the way, spare Lola," Oprah said. "No need to go posting in your birthday suit on Instagram. Spare Lola, okay? Happy Birthday!"