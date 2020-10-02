Scott Disick Steps Out With Model Bella Banos After Sofia Richie Split

Dinner for two!

Scott Disick was spotted grabbing a bite with Bella Banos on Thursday, Oct. 1. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the model were photographed walking out of the restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif. Disick kept his look cool and casual for the outing by rocking an orange shirt, navy pants and white sneakers. As for Banos, she donned a black crop top and matching skirt and accessorized her look with strappy heels.

Even their ride was full of style. The two were pictured behind the wheel of a black Ferrari. Although, they appeared to have a little car trouble.

"Scott's car wouldn't start and his bodyguard had to get a portable charger jumper to try and get it started," an eyewitness said, noting Disick and Banos were still in the restaurant at this point. "They spent about 10-15 minutes trying to get the car started."

Luckily, everything seemed to be working by the time Disick and Banos were leaving. "It was just the two of them out together for dinner," the witness continued. "She looked great and walked behind Scott as they left the restaurant. At that point, they had the car ready for him to go."