Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

New season, new 'do, new you.

There's just something about the start of fall that makes you want to shake up your look and celebs seem to feel the same way. This week, several stars decided to change things up a bit—both on their own or with the help of a professional.

Bebe Rexha documented her at-home color experiment for her fans on social media, while Lucy Hale debuted a fiery hue she's never attempted before. And, of course, Jennifer Lopez gave us major hair envy with her latest look.

In addition to those new 'dos, Paris Hilton and JoJo Siwa delighted their fanbases by swapping looks for the day. Yes, a lot of glitter was involved. And two of TikTok's top stars are looking to grow their careers outside of the app, announcing their latest project that involves no dancing and will definitely be longer than 60 seconds.