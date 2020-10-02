Louis Tomlinson Teases New Music: “It’s Cooking”

Get ready, One Direction fans. Louis Tomlinson is making some new music.

The singer went on a Twitter spree on Thursday, Oct. 1, and answered fans' burning questions about his upcoming tunes after he released his solo album, Walls, in January 2020.

One fan asked if they could expect new music soon. Louis was quick to give the good news: "Wrote 4 songs in 4 days. It's cooking," he tweeted.

And when another Twitter user asked, "what have you cooked lately?" he replied, "Banger after banger." Dare we say we're ready for the "Best Song Ever"?

Unfortunately, it may be a while before fans get to hear the music. When questioned about if he would release a single in 2020 or 2021, Louis speculated that it could be 2021 but "who knows."

Another Twitter user asked him to divulge a specific lyric but Louis was super coy. "Far too soon for that s--t," the 28-year-old said.

And don't expect him to reflect on the political landscape either, whether that be Brexit or the U.S. presidential election in November. A fan asked, "have you ever thought about having more 'social' and 'political' lyrics in your songs?" And he responded, "Social yes. Political no."