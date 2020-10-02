From Birds of Prey to Hamilton, See All the Movies Up for 2020 People's Choice Awards

Grab a bucket of popcorn!

2020 was quite a year for movies! Hours spent at home amid the coronavirus pandemic meant tons of time to get sucked into some of the best films the industry had to offer. Whether you laughed your butt off watching Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae fall madly in love in The Lovebirds, or you got scared to death while seeing Russell Crowe in the thriller Unhinged, there was something for everyone.

This year's list of 2020 People's Choice Awards-nominated films definitely spans an impressive range. From action-packed flicks like Birds of Prey to Broadway hit musical-turned-movie Hamilton, there are so many fan favorites to vote for.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to see all of the movies nominated for 2020 E! People's Choice Awards and head to the voting site now to vote for your favorite! Voting is now open until Oct. 23 so make sure your voice is heard.