The First Photos of Princess Diana in Season 4 of The Crown Are Jaw-Dropping

The casting team behind The Crown should immediately get a raise.
About a month after Netflix released the teaser trailer for season four, we've now been given the first set of photos that introduce Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. And yes, her resemblance to the late royal is uncanny. Standing next to Josh O'Connor's Prince Charles, the 24-year-old actress is as glamorous as Prince Harry and Prince William's mother was in a red carpet shot that finds her wearing a strapless purple dress with a matching scarf and a swooped-over, ‘80s appropriate hairdo.
The fourth season of the Emmy-winning show takes place between 1979 and 1990, which means you can certainly expect Charles and Diana's love story to beautifully—and tragically—unfold. Of course, a retelling of their relationship wouldn't be complete without talking about Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell), who in another new shot flashes a wide smile to Diana, dressed in a pastel yellow jacket.
According to Netflix's official description, "the royal family is becoming increasingly divided" during this period, when tensions in the U.K. rise thanks to newly-implemented policies introduced by Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), Britain's first female Prime Minister. Netflix's new photos also offered the first glimpse of Anderson's take on Thatcher, who Meryl Streep masterfully portrayed in 2011's The Iron Lady. Those are big shoes to fill.
We also see the return of Crown regulars such as Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter), Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies), Princess Anne (Erin Doherty), and Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman).
Previously, the teaser trailer for season four offered a magical sneak peek of Corrin in a replica of Diana's instantly recognizable 1981 wedding gown, which was exclusively designed for her by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. Speaking to British Vogue about filming that scene, Corrin said, "I walked out and everyone went completely silent. More than anything else I wear in the series, it's so … It's her." Anyone else just get chills?
Scroll down to see more images of the season four cast in character.
Season 4 of The Crown hits Netflix on November 15.