Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2: See Every Star All Dressed Up

Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, Normani and Willow Smith are just some of the stars who attended Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 event in Los Angeles.

Rihanna has fashion on the brain!

The countdown is officially on for the music superstar's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, presented by Amazon Prime Video, to be released online on Oct. 2. This year's highly anticipated collection is expected to be broken down into four major parts, including the Dear Diary and Savage Not Sorry collections.

Although fans have to wait just a little longer to see all the looks including the introduction of menswear, E! News is here to help raise the excitement.

Rihanna's latest show held safely at the Los Angeles Convention Center turned out to be a star-studded affair with Bella Hadid, Cara DelevingneNormani and more familiar faces returning to model. 

"We're going to have an amazing show," Rihanna exclusively teased to E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi. "We're going to have completely extreme levels of inclusivity and we're going to have people feeling excited about just seeing something fun in the midst of a really dark and wild time."

The fashion designer continued, "I'm so focused on that and making women, not just anyone but everyone feeling invited, welcomed. Savage is a home, it's a hub and it's a safe space for everyone."

The fashion event will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Oct. 2. And if you like what you see, prepare to shop at Savage X Fenty and on Amazon Fashion.

Until then, get pumped for the show with a look at what your favorite stars were wearing on the red carpet in our gallery below

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Rihanna

Shine bright like a diamond! The star of the show is in the house. 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Bella Hadid

The biggest models in the world wouldn't miss the opportunity to get a front-row seat to Rihanna's newest collection. 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Normaini

We may have just found our "Motivation" to watch Rihanna's latest fashion show. 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Paris HIlton

Glamorous! The businesswoman and DJ turns heads with her latest look. 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Abby Champion

The supermodel impresses fashion lovers and boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger with her latest look. 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Cara Delevingne

Before walking in the show, the supermodel teases her runway look on the red carpet. 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wouldn't miss Rihanna's latest fashion show. 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Willow Smith

Wait a minute! Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's talented daughter shines bright on the red carpet.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Miguel & Nazanin Mandi

An evening out at Rihanna's fashion show? That's date night done right! 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Indya Moore

Ready to Pose! The actress arrives to the Los Angeles Convention Center to see RiRi's latest designs. 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Ella Mai

The "Boo'd Up" singer is all dressed up for the star-studded event. 

