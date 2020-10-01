Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Recalls "Nightmare" Las Vegas Shooting on 3-Year Anniversary

Three years after the mass shooting at the Route 91 music festival in Las Vegas, Brittany Aldean is speaking out about the bond shared between her and the other survivors.

On Instagram, Brittany—the wife of country singer Jason Aldean, who performed at the festival—penned an emotional note alongside a photo of a tribute to the 59 lives lost.

"On one hand it seems like an eternity ago, a nightmare you try to forget," she shared. "On the other hand it's vividness makes it seem like it was yesterday."

At the time, Brittany was eight months pregnant with the couple's son Memphis. He was born two months to the day after the shooting.

"I used to live in Vegas so I had a bunch of friends at the show... little did we know our lives would change forever," Brittany wrote. "The sound, the chaos, the overwhelming sadness and heartache... it's something that never leaves you."

She added that the survivors—her "Route 91 family— are now "forever bonded."