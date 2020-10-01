PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

Don't Miss the New Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collab at Kohl's

Shop this line meant to "highlight, support and celebrate women of color."

By Carolin Lehmann 01 Oct, 2020 1:00 PM
E-Comm: Adidas x Zoe Saldana at Kohl'sKohl's

Zoe Saldana has partnered with Adidas for an activewear line at Kohl's that's both affordable and cute. The actress says her line, available both online and in stores, is meant to "highlight, support and celebrate women of color." It will be at Kohl's for the next two years, with new items being added each season, and is available in sizes XS to XXL.

Below, some of the highlights from the Adidas x Zoe Saldana collab!

Score up To 50% off at Ulta's Fall Haul Sale

Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collection Baseball Cap

This classic baseball cap matches all your sporty outfits and has a moisture-wicking sweatband.

$26
Kohl's

Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collection Split-Sleeve T

This slightly-cropped T has a cool split on the sleeves. We love its mint green hue. 

$30
Kohl's

Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collection Logo Leggings

These leggings with an Adidas logo at the ankle come in three colors and are made of stretchy cotton. 

$40
Kohl's

Adidas x Zoe Saldana Puremotion Shoes

Pop on these sneakers with mint green accents and a memory foam sock liner. 

$70
Kohl's

Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collection Track Jacket

This classic track jacket comes in two colors and is made with recycled materials. 

$55
Kohl's

Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collection 7/8 Leggings

These 7/8-length leggings come in three colors and are moisture-wicking. They have a high-waisted fit. 

$55
Kohl's

Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collection Full-Zip Track Jacket

This track jacket is made of recycled materials and comes in two colors. It's moisture-wicking and has a French terry construction. 

$65
Kohl's

Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collection Crop Sweatshirt

You'll get so much wear out of this simple cropped sweatshirt sold in three colors. It's made of recycled materials and has a moisture-absorbing technology. 

$45
Kohl's

