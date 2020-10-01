Don't Miss the New Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collab at Kohl's

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Zoe Saldana has partnered with Adidas for an activewear line at Kohl's that's both affordable and cute. The actress says her line, available both online and in stores, is meant to "highlight, support and celebrate women of color." It will be at Kohl's for the next two years, with new items being added each season, and is available in sizes XS to XXL.

Below, some of the highlights from the Adidas x Zoe Saldana collab!