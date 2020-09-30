Vanessa Bryant and Ciara Are Friend Goals as They Breastfeed Together

Besties who breastfeed together, stay together.
Mamas Ciara and Vanessa Bryant proved they are friend goals on Wednesday, Sept. 30, when the singer shared an image of the pair side-by-side on a plane while breastfeeding their babies.
Vanessa cradled her 15-month-old daughter Capri and Ciara held her 2-month-old son Win, each draped with a blanket. Ciara captioned the precious motherhood moment, "Got Milk?:)" and added the hashtag #MomLife.
On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Vanessa posted another cozy photo of herself with Win, whom Ciara shares with husband Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks. She captioned the photo of her kissing the top of his head, "Sweet Baby, Win."
Ciara is also mom to Future Zahir Wilburn, 6, and Sienna Princess Wilson, 3.
The widow of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Vanessa has daughters Bianka Bella Bryant, 3, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, 13, and Natalia Diamante Bryant, 17.
Kobe died in a helicopter crash in January, alongside their daughter Gianna.
Vanessa thanked millions of fans for their outpouring of support following the accident. The 38-year-old said, "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe—the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna."
Their pal Ciara, 34, expressed her condolences at the time, writing, "This news is heartbreaking. I am lost for words."
The "I Bet" singer wrote another heartfelt message to Vanessa on Mamba Day in Aug. 24, so named after Kobe's jersey numbers 8 and 24.
"Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile," Ciara wrote. "You're the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable. It ain't easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen's capable of it all. Love you V."
Ciara welcomed Win Harrison Wilson into the world one month earlier, on July 23. "Pregnancy during Covid has been a unique experience! While it's also been challenging, I'm truly grateful to be surrounded by my family during this time," she shared.
Vanessa revealed in August that she couldn't do it all without her "amazing" friends. "It takes a village. Thank you to all my loving family, amazing friends and wonderful fans for your love and support. One day at a time," Vanessa posted to Instagram.
See the besties' matching baby moment above.