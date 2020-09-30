What's This? What's This? It's Nightmare Before Christmas Makeup!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

A certain mayor with a megaphone just gave us the most fantastic news: Makeup Revolution just released a Nightmare Before Christmas makeup collection!

Say it once, say it twice, take a chance and roll the dice, 'cause this collection is frightfully good. Created in partnership with Disney, the collab features character-inspired lip glosses that double as toppers, mega-sized eyeshadow palettes so you can recreate your best Sally look, highlighters that will help you glow by the light of the moon, and more.

But you don't have to kidnap the Sandy Claws to get it. Just hit up Ulta to grab it before it sells out! Just in case Lock, Shock and Barrel tied you up, we've shared some of our faves from the collab below!