What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for October 3-4

Happy Halloween!

OK, we admit, we're definitely getting ahead of ourselves, but there's just something about the start of October that makes us want to carve pumpkins and binge on candy. For now, we'll settle on binge-watching some spooky TV offerings, including Hulu's latest anthology series that will keep you up at night.

Plus, we're rewatching one of our favorite scary series ahead of its much-anticipated second season and getting in as many viewings of Hocus Pocus as we can thanks to Freeform's annual 31 Days of Halloween programming. Oh, and did we mention all eight Harry Potter films are now available on Peacock?

But don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom this weekend as we're also recommending Lily Collins' delightful new romcom on Netflix that will cause some serious wanderlust and an inspiring new docuseries that highlights and celebrates modern Latinx heroes.

And finally, is it a true weekend if Ryan Murphy isn't debuting another Netflix project for us all to become obsessed with?